La Palma volcanic lava reaches ocean — paper

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Lava flows emanating from a volcanic eruption on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma (the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands) have reached the ocean near the town of Tazacorte, the El Pais newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the town’s mayor Juan Miguel Rodriguez.

According to the paper, lava flows came in contact with salty water, releasing toxic gases into the air.

Local authorities prohibited vessels from entering a 4-km coastal zone for security reasons.

Earlier, volcanologists from the Canary Islands warned that blasts could be possible if lava comes in contact with water.

A volcano started to erupt in the municipality of El Paso, on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, on September 19. The volcano is spewing volcanic materials. No fatalities have been reported so far, but about 6,000 people were evacuated for security reasons. About 600 buildings have been destroyed by lava flows.