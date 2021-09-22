Hungarian bullets found at site of attempted assassination of Ukraine’s Zelensky’s aide

KIEV, September 22. /TASS/. Bullet casings from ammunition produced in Hungary have been found at the site of the attempted assassination of Sergei Shefir, first aide to the Ukrainian president. The police does not rule out the possibility that the bullets were smuggled into the country, Ukraine’s First Deputy Interior Minister Yevgeny Yenin said on Wednesday.

"This is 7.62 caliber. We see specialized bullets," he said. "Such ammunition is not made in Ukraine. They are produced in Hungary. We are trying to find out the possible timeline when they were brought into Ukraine and potential suppliers. We do not rule out the possibility that he was smuggled into Ukraine," he said.

Yenin added that around 20 casings were seized at the crime site.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian presidential aide Sergei Shefir's car came under fire outside Kiev. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry launched a search for attackers. The country's Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova, in turn, said that a criminal case had been opened into "the attempted murder of two or more persons.".