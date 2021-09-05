Twelve people died in bus accident in Egypt

CAIRO, September 5. /TASS/. Twelve people were killed and 38 injured Saturday night in a bus accident in Egypt, the Al-Masry al-Yaum news portal reported on Sunday.

An intercity bus heading from Sharm el-Sheikh to Cairo overturned on the on the Cairo-Suez highway, about 100 km away from the Egyptian capital. Whether the bus was a tourist bus is not reported. The cause of the accident is yet to be defined.

About 30 ambulances drove to the scene of the accident and took the victims to Suez hospitals with concussions, cuts and fractures. Several people are in critical condition. There are two children are among the victims.

According to the World Health Organization, 12,000 people die in car accidents in Egypt every year. According to Egypt's Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the number of road accidents in the country has recently dropped by a quarter. In the overwhelming majority of cases, accidents are caused by the human factor, when drivers grossly violate traffic rules, not observing the speed limit and making dangerous maneuvers when overtaking as well as often neglecting lighting at night.