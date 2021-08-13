Sunken helicopter located in lake in Russia’s Kamchatka, Governor says

The deep submersibles of Russia’s Defense Ministry have discovered the Mi-8 helicopter that sank in Lake Kurilskoye in Kamchatka at the depth of about 110 meters, Governor of the Kamchatka Region Vladimir Solodov reported on Friday.

"Literally several minutes ago information was received that the helicopter had been discovered. It is at the depth of 110-111 meters. Its tailpiece is missing but the rest of the body is intact," the governor told the Russia-24 TV channel.

According to him, 15 rescue workers of the Emergencies Ministry and three deep submersibles with operators dispatched by the Defense Ministry are working at the crash site. Specialists are working out how to raise the helicopter from this depth.

On August 12, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Vityaz-Aero Airline carrying three crewmembers and 13 passengers crashed into a lake in the Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Kamchatka. Eight people were rescued while eight have been listed as missing for the second day in a row. Investigators have opened a criminal case into the crash.