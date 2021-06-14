Car filling station fire in Novosibirsk was due to gas leak

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. A gas leak was reportedly to blame for the explosion and fire at a car filling station in Novosibirsk on Monday, sources in the law enforcement told TASS.

"When a gas tanker truck was being unloaded, a gas leak caused an explosion and fire," the source said.

He speculated that labor safety rules must have been violated. Investigators are examining the site of the incident and questioning witnesses. A criminal case over safety violations was opened.

The gas filling station fire on the Gusinobrodskoye Shosse road caught fire in mid-day on Monday, causing gas tanks to explode. According to the latest reports 21 people were hurt and 17 of them were taken to hospitals. The fire measured 1,200 square meters in area.