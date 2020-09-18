Unidentified person storms into US ambassador’s Moscow residence territory, embassy says

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. An unidentified person driving a vehicle has breached the perimeter of the residence of the US ambassador in Moscow, nobody was injured, spokesperson for the US embassy in Russia Rebecca Ross reported via Twitter.

"At approximately 16:20, a Russian national in a vehicle breached the perimeter at Spaso House, the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Moscow. He was intercepted by Embassy personnel and turned over to local authorities. Amb [Ambassador] [John] Sullivan was not home at the time, and no one was injured," she wrote.