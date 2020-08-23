Security forces eliminate two militants in counter-terror operation in Ingushetia

MAGAS, August 23. /TASS/. Two members of illegal armed formations were eliminated in a counter-terror operation in the village of Troitskoye in the Sunzha district of Ingushetia, a source in the republic’s law-enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"Two were eliminated in a special operation," the source said.

As was reported earlier, the security forces and militants were exchanging fire in the area of the counter-terror operation.

The regime of the counter-terror operation was introduced in the village of Troitskoye in the Sunzha district of Ingushetia on Sunday morning.