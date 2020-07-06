Ukrainian ex-football player Vasilenko arrested in Moscow on espionage charges

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers determined that the former Ukrainian football player Vasily Vasilenko was involved in espionage in favor of Ukraine; the player was arrested in Moscow, a source in the law enforcement told TASS.

"FSB officers, in cooperation with the Russian law enforcement officers, determined that Ukrainian national Vasilenko Vasily Ivanovich, was involved in [espionage]. He was indicted and is now in custody in one of the Moscow’s detention facilities," the source said.

Between 1992 and 2001, Vasilenko played in several Ukrainian football teams. He was born in 1967 and is a Ukrainian national.

In October 2019, Vasilenko was arrested over charges of smuggling of forbidden substances. This spring, the case was re-qualified as espionage. The arrest of the Ukrainian national has become known only now, because he appealed neither his arrest nor any of rulings on arrest extension. The investigation is being conducted by the Moscow FSB Directorate.

Moscow’s Meschansky Court disclosed that, on June 19, Vasilenko’s arrest was extended until September 24. Charges of espionage carry a punishment of up to 20 years in prison.