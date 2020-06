TASS, June 14. At least 18 people died after a Liquefied Natural Gas tank truck exploded in Eastern China, CGTN TV channel reported in its Twitter.

According to the TV Channel, 166 people were hospitalized.

The incident took place on a highway near the city of Taizhou, Zhejiang provice. Earlier, Sina website reported 9 victims and 112 injured. The shockwave damaged several nearby resident buildings and an industrial one.