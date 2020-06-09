Norilsk Nickel plans to gather contaminated soil by August

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel plans to complete gathering of soil contaminated after the diesel fuel spill accident by August, First Vice President - Chief Operating Officer of the Russian mining and metals company Sergei Dyachenko said at a teleconference on Tuesday.
"We plan to gather all the contaminated soil by August," Dyachenko said. The company is also treating oil from diesel fuel, he added.
The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 [owned by the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, a member of the Norilsk Nickel Group] in Norilsk on May 29. About 21,000 tonnes of fuel were spilled in total on the area of 180,000 square meters of soil and penetrated water objects, causing pollution and damage to the environment.
Norilsk Nickel will complete the accident relief activities on the fuel oil spill site in full scope and expects these measures will help to return the area ecosystem to the normal state, company’s President Vladimir Potanin said earlier.