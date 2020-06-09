Norilsk Nickel plans to gather contaminated soil by August

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel plans to complete gathering of soil contaminated after the diesel fuel spill accident by August, First Vice President - Chief Operating Officer of the Russian mining and metals company Sergei Dyachenko said at a teleconference on Tuesday.

"We plan to gather all the contaminated soil by August," Dyachenko said. The company is also treating oil from diesel fuel, he added.