US accuse Russian DJ Kaznacheev of laundering more than $1 million over 10 years

TASS, June 8. Russian DJ Denis Kaznacheev arrested in Berlin for cyber fraud on the request of the United States seeking his extradition is accused of money laundering more than $1 million in the Darknet between 2010 and 2020, a source close to the case materials told TASS.

"According to the US law enforcement, Russian citizen Kaznacheev, using the Darknet and being a member of the Russian cyber mafia, laundered more than $1 million with his accomplices between 2010 and 2020," the source noted.

According to him, the musician rejects any accusations and claims that the US investigation’s claims are false since the ID and IP address specified in the case materials do not belong to Kaznacheev. "When interrogated, Denis Kaznacheev explained that he does not know any of the supposed accomplished and has nothing to do with the crimes he is accused of," TASS was told.

Kaznacheev was arresred in Berlin under the order issued by a court of one of the Maryland’s 24 districts on December 9, 2019. The Russian is accused of money laundering and fraud on the Internet.

The news about Kaznacheev’s case and arrest emerged after the musician’s Facebook page published a post, saying that he had been in German custody for seven days. The post specifies that the arrest was carried out on the US request, claiming that it is possible that his identity was stolen for illegal purposes.

Kaznacheev was born in 1983 and creates electronic music under the stage name Guttersnipe.