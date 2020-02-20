Moscow court arrests six Kyrgyz nationals suspected of creating extremist community

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court has arrested six Kyrgyz nationals suspected of creating an extremist community, a court spokesperson told TASS.

"The court has arrested six Kyrgyz nationals suspected of violating Article 282.1.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (creation of an extremist community)," the court spokesperson pointed out, declining to provide details.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said earlier that FSB officers and Moscow police had exposed a clandestine cell of the Tablighi Jamaat extremist religious organization, which consisted of people originating from Central Asia.

According to the FSB, three chieftains and four active members of the cell were detained who had held meetings to spread the ideas of Tablighi Jamaat that undermine the principles of Islam, and recruited new members to participate in their destructive activities.

Extremist literature was seized from the homes of the detained, including banned items, as well as the organization’s banned paraphernalia.

The FSB branch in Moscow and the Moscow region has opened a criminal investigation into the matter.