Man stabs two persons with knife in Moscow church

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. A man attacked worshippers with a knife in a church in downtown Moscow on Sunday, wounding two persons, Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS.

The suspect has been detained. "Police detained in hot pursuit a 26-year-old resident of the Lipetsk Region, who entered a church on Bakuninskaya Street in the morning of February 16 and injured two persons with a knife. The victims have been sent to hospitals to receive medical assistance," Volk said.

Police are investigating the causes and circumstances of the attack, she noted.

A source in the law enforcement agencies said the incident occurred at St. Nicholas Church.

The man, who is suspected of attacking the worshippers, was in an "inadequate condition," according to preliminary data.