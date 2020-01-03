Two Russian acrobats fell from 10-meter height during show in Amsterdam

THE HAGUE, January 4. /TASS/. Two acrobats from Russia fell from the height of 10 meters during the World Christmas Circus show in Amsterdam, the Dutch news agency ANP reported.

A man and a woman fell at the same time from the height of about ten meters and the man dropped on the woman at the same time. "This entails a couple from Russia performing the act known as ‘Sky Angels," producer Henk van der Meijden said. "They are known by performing without the safety net," he added.

Acrobats were immediately hospitalized and both performers were conscious when admitted in the hospital, the producer added. Doctors consider that injuries of one of the acrobats are serious.

The performance was canceled immediately after the incident. Shows on Saturday and Sunday will proceed as planned, van der Meijden said.