Tu-22M3 strategic bomber makes landing with failed engine in southern Russia

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. A Tupolev Tu-22M3 strategic bomber of Russia’s Aerospace Force landed with a failed engine on the ground while the pilots were unhurt in the incident, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Tuesday.

"During a scheduled flight by the Tu-22 aircraft, its engine failed. Thanks to its skillful actions, the crew managed to steer the plane away from a populated area and land it on the ground," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, "the pilots were unhurt and got out of the aircraft on their own. By now, they have been taken to their home base."