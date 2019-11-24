Mi-8 helicopter makes emergency landing in Siberia’s Yamal

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. A Mi-8 helicopter made an emergency landing in northwestern Siberia’s Yamal, local emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"The Mi-8 helicopter made an emergency landing on Novoportovsky oil field, there are no casualties," the source said.

The helicopter, operated by Yamal airline, was en route from the oil field to Novy Urengoy. Three crew members and 22 employees of a construction company were onboard. The helicopter’s chassis and tail were damaged.

Novoportovsky oil and gas condensate field is the northernmost and one of the largest deposits in Yamal, located 360 km from Salekhard.