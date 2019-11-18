Pacific Island of Guam rattled by 5.6-magnitude earthquake

TASS, November 18. A 5.6-magnitude earthquake has been registered off coast of the Guam Island situated in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey reported.

According to the agency, the epicenter of the quake was located approximately 41 km to northwest of Yigo village in Guam. The earthquake occurred at the depth of around 67 km.

The Island of Guam is an unincorporated and organized territory of the United States in Micronesia in the western Pacific Ocean where around 210,000 people reside permanently.

There has been no reports on possible injuries, destruction or a tsunami threat.