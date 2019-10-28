Russian soldier arrested after shooting spree in East Siberia

Shamsutdinov has been charged with the killing and placed in custody for two months until December 27, a spokesperson for the court said.

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. A military court in Chita has ordered the arrest of a conscript soldier Ramil Shamsutdinov, who went on a shooting spree at a military base in the Trans-Baikal Region in East Siberia last week, killing eight people, the court told TASS on Monday.

A source close to investigators told TASS that the soldier would undergo a psychiatric examination to find out the reasons behind the tragedy and evaluate mental condition of the soldier during the incident."

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, late on October 25 Shamsutdinov opened fire at his fellow servicemen at the repair and maintenance base. Two officers and six fellow servicemen died and two others are in serious condition. The suspect was detained on the same day.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that according to the preliminary data, the soldier went on a shooting spree due to a nervous breakdown caused by personal circumstances unrelated to his military service.

A criminal investigation has been opened into the murder.

An official at a local administration told TASS that Shamsutdinov had grown up in the Vagai village in the Tyumen Region in the family of police officers. She described him as "a polite, communicative, caring and attentive person."