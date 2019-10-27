Police detain 14 people after shootout in Russia’s Kazan

TASS, October 27. Twenty people were involved in a shootout in Kazan, Russia’s Tatarstan Republic, and 14 of them have been hauled off, the local Interior Ministry’s press service said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around midnight on October 25. According to eyewitnesses and CCTV footage, the shootout’s participants were traveling in eight vehicles. "At some moment, one of the conflict’s participants fired several shots, and after that everyone fled the scene."

"Currently, 14 people have been detained," the press service said. A 30-year-old citizen of Kazan sought medical assistance after suffering non-penetrating gunshot wounds. The shots were fired from a non-lethal weapon.

A criminal investigation into hooliganism has been launched. According to the Interior Ministry, the participants of the conflict are active members of two rival Kazan criminal gangs.