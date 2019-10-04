Two earthquakes rock Russia's Far East

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 4. /TASS/. Seismologists have registered two earthquakes near Kamchatka and Northern Kurils in the Russian Far East on Friday, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service at the Russian Academy of Sciences told TASS.

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude was registered at 10:50am local time, with an epicenter at the depth of 370 km to the south of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The second earthquake was registered at the depth of 29 km in 92 km to the south-east of Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir island.

The epicenter of the second earthquake lay in 703 km to the east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Underground tremors were registered in the Pacific Ocean near the Commander Islands.

No injuries or damages were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued.