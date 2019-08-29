State of emergency declared in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorsky region due to floods

VLADIVOSTOK, August 29. /TASS/. The governor of the Primorsky region in Russia’s Far East, Oleg Kozhemyako, declared the state of emergency in the entire region due to ongoing floods, a spokesperson for the regional administration told TASS on Thursday.

"Right now, at the session of the emergency situations commission, the governor declared the region-wide state of emergency," a spokesperson said.

For the past two days, the region was hit by incessant torrential rains, which flooded several streets and triggered a mudslide in the regional capital of Vladivostok. In the Nadezhdinsky district, the territory adjacent to a local airport and several residential buidlings were flooded. Sporadic power cuts have also been reported. According to the Primorsky hydrometeorological center, the amount of rainfall in the region exceeded the monthly norm three times by Wednesday.