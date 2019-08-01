Roscosmos publishes satellite images of wildfires in Siberia

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos has uploaded to its website satellite images of wildfires in the Krasnoyarsk Region, Buryatiya, the Irkutsk Region and other areas of Siberia.

According to Roscosmos the scientific center of on-line monitoring of the Earth of the Russian Space Systems on July 25 - August 1, 2019 carried out the monitoring of a number of emergencies and events in the territory of Russia, including fires in the Jewish Autonomous Area, the Republic of Sakha, Buryatia, the Irkutsk Region, the Krasnoyarsk Region and the Khabarovsk Region. The data were handed over to the Emergencies Ministry and published on the Roscosmos website.