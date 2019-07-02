Over 190 people hospitalized after floods in eastern Siberia

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. /TASS/. Another 38 people were hospitalized after floods swept the eastern Siberian Irkutsk region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday citingn the Center for Disaster Medicine.

"According to the Center for Disaster Medicine, a total of 191 were hospitalized," the ministry said adding that 38 of those are children.

Floods in the Irkutsk region started after torrential rains at the end of June. The state of emergency was declared in the region.

According to latest reports, 14 people died in the floods, and 13 more remain missing. Over 2,000 people have been evacuated from the affected areas.