RABAT, September 4. /TASS/. The average daily export of Iraqi oil in August exceeded two million barrels for the first time since the armed conflict in the Persian Gulf region broke out, according Salim al·Rikabi, an official representative of the Oil Ministry.

"Iraqi oil exports peaked in August for the first time since the start of the war and the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, reaching almost 70 million barrels," al·Rikabi said. "The average daily volume of crude exports from Iraq in August exceeded 2.2 million barrels."

He said that August revenues from crude exports were also the highest since the start of the armed confrontation between the United States and Iran. Last month, "the Iraqi authorities received about $4.5 billion from oil sales," al·Rikabi informed. "The country’s oil production currently exceeds 3 million barrels per day.".