Russia, China need to expand pipelines, ports for steady energy cooperation — Novak

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia and China must build and upgrade gas and oil pipelines, ports, and energy facilities to enhance the resilience of their energy cooperation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum, held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The next stage of our cooperation is to make energy partnership even more resilient to external factors. To achieve this, it is essential to develop cross-border infrastructure--building and modernizing gas and oil pipelines, port capacities, power facilities, and transport and logistics corridors, as well as addressing insurance issues," Novak said.

In addition, investment vehicles such as joint funds, attracting private investors, and forming consortia for major infrastructure initiatives represent a distinct area of collaboration, he noted. Coupled with the continued growth of national currencies in settlements, this will further bolster the resilience of bilateral cooperation, Novak concluded.

The Eastern Economic Forum took place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The main theme of the 2026 forum was "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." It was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation. TASS served as the general information partner.