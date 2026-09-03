Russia-China trade rises 22% in 1H 2026, exceeds $135 bln

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Trade between Russia and China increased by 22% in the first half of 2026, exceeding $135 bln, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Investment Cooperation on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to him, the current pace is steadily bringing the two countries closer to their $300 bln target. Manturov also noted that bilateral trade returned to growth this year.

"In the first half of the year, bilateral trade increased by 22% and exceeded $135 bln," he said.

Manturov also added that during meetings held in Beijing in May and most recently in Bishkek, the leaders of Russia and China praised the development of trade and economic cooperation, which is one of the key pillars of bilateral relations.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.