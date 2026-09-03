Two tungsten, gold mining and processing plants to be built in Russia's Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Mining and processing plants for tungsten and gold will be built in Russia's Far East, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"In rare metals, we have launched production of germanium and beryllium concentrates in the Far Eastern Federal District. Looking ahead, we plan to build a tungsten mining and processing plant," he said.

The minister added that a copper mining project has been implemented in the non-ferrous metals sector. "We want to develop another such deposit, build a tin smelter and a mining and processing plant for gold production," Alikhanov stressed.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.