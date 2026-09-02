Major Russian enterprises integrated into local area air defense system — official

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Major Russian enterprises are being integrated into the zonal-objective air defense system and are also taking part in the protection of critical infrastructure, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS during the Eastern Economic Forum.

He noted that there cannot be separate detection, warning, and attack-repelling systems operating outside the purview of the Russian Ministry of Defense, as this is ineffective and unsafe.

"Currently, industrial and other large enterprises are being integrated into the zonal-objective air defense system and are participating in efforts to protect facilities," Manturov said.

According to the first deputy prime minister, this work is being conducted by the Defense Ministry, which manages and coordinates the operation of all elements of the air defense system.

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway from September 1 to 4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the EEF in 2026 is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government, with TASS as the official media sponsor.