Rosatom negotiating construction of two more units at El Dabaa NPP with Egypt

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, August 25. /TASS/. Rosatom is discussing the construction of two more units at the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) as part of negotiations with Egypt, Chief Executive Officer of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev said following his meeting with Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat.

"Today, we are starting discussions around the second phase of the potential expansion of the plant by two more units, and we are also discussing today the financial and economic model for the fifth and sixth units. If we reach a consensus and shared understanding, we will report to the leadership of our countries, to [Egyptian President Abdel Fattah] el-Sisi and the Egyptian government, as well as to the leadership of the Russian Federation," Likhachev said.

The delivery of nuclear fuel to the first power unit is scheduled for 2027, he added.