Inflation expectations of Russians drop to 12.4% in June

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Inflation expectations of Russians declined from 13% in May to 12.4% in June 2026 and became the lowest since July 2024, according to inFOM poll staged by the order of the Bank of Russia.

Observed inflation in June edged down to 15.1% from 14.2% in May. Expected inflation among households with savings dropped to 11% in June from 11.8% in May. Expected inflation among households without savings also went down from 14.1% in May to 13.6% in June.

The poll was held from May 29 to June 2026 among Russians aged more than 18 years old, with at least 2,000 respondents participated.