Russia retains lead in goods supplies to Kazakhstan with 31.8% share in January-April

ASTANA, June 16. /TASS/. Russia retained its position as Kazakhstan's largest supplier of goods among all countries worldwide in January-April of this year. Russia's share stood at 31.8%, according to data from Kazakhstan's Bureau of National Statistics analyzed by TASS.

China ranked second in terms of goods supplies to Kazakhstan with a 28.6% share. In January-March 2025, the shares of Russia and China were estimated at 33.3% and 29%, respectively.

Germany ranked third, increasing its share from 4.6% in January-March last year to 4.8% in January-April of this year. The US share rose from 4.0% to 4.4%, while the share of South Korea declined from 2.7% to 2.5%. Turkey's share remained unchanged at 2.2%.

In terms of Kazakhstan's exports, Russia retained third place in January-April 2026 with an 8.4% share, compared with 8.3% in January-March 2025. China ranked first with 20.3%, followed by Italy with 16.5%.

Among the five member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Russia traditionally remained Kazakhstan's largest trading partner, accounting for 87.6% of trade in January-April of this year. It was followed by Kyrgyzstan with 8%, Belarus with 4.1%, and Armenia with 0.3%.