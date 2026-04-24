Iranian specialists begin to return to Bushehr power plant — Rosatom

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Iranian specialists are already starting to return to the Bushehr nuclear power plant, and the construction of the second and third units could resume shortly, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said in a comment to Vesti.

"Iranian specialists are slowly starting to return to the site. Yes, we're not back to full-scale construction yet. We're testing machines, equipment, and auditing the construction site. We are actively working together, and that's why our people stayed in Bushehr," he said.

"This means that there is still a possibility of a fairly rapid return to the construction of the third and second power units of the Bushehr station."