Russia’s LNG supplies up 1 bcm in winter due to Arctic LNG 2 — IEA

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to global markets grew by 1 bln cubic meters (bcm) in the winter due to growing shipments from Arctic LNG 2 to China, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Gas Market Report.

"Russia also added over 1 bcm of incremental supply y-o-y as more volumes from Arctic LNG 2 reached the market through deliveries to China despite the project remaining under western sanctions," the report said.

Russia currently has two large-scale LNG projects in operation: Yamal LNG and Sakhalin-2. Another project, Arctic LNG 2 (its first train), has not yet been officially launched, but there have been reports of individual shipments exported from it to China. Russia also has two medium-scale LNG plants operating in the Baltic Sea: Gazprom LNG Portovaya and Cryogas-Vysotsk, which have been placed on the US Department of Treasury’s sanctions list.