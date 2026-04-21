Kursk NPP-2 Unit 1 ready for commissioning

KURSK, April 21. /TASS/. Starting-up and adjustment operations at Unit 1 of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2 have been completed, and the unit is ready for commissioning, the plant said on its Telegram channel.

"Power Unit No. 1 of Kursk NPP-2 is ready for commissioning. Start-up and adjustment operations have been completed. The next stage is the final inspection by Rostekhnadzor and the transition to operation," the statement said.

The unit, equipped with a VVER-TOI reactor, has completed the full cycle of testing. All systems and equipment have confirmed their design parameters, the plant’s press service said.

Earlier, Rosatom reported that Unit 1 of Kursk NPP-2, currently at the pilot industrial operation stage, had reached 100% capacity. The design tests are expected to confirm that the actual operating parameters and characteristics of systems and equipment correspond to their design values, allowing the transition to commercial operation.

The designed annual electricity output of the two-unit Kursk NPP-2 is 19.5 bln kWh. In total, four VVER-TOI units are planned at the site to replace the RBMK-1000 reactors, with the plant’s total capacity set to increase by 20%. The construction of Kursk NPP-2 is of strategic importance for the sustainable development of the nuclear industry. The construction of VVER-TOI Units 1-4 is included in Russia’s general scheme for the placement of power generation facilities through 2042.