Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Friday as the MOEX Index gained 2.12% to 2,683.98 points, while the RTS Index added 2.12% to 1,047.3 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 7.55 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.14 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 1.82% at 2,676.23 points and 1,044.28 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 14.8 kopecks at 11.067 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 2.76% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,700.82 points.