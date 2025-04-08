Oil and gas revenues of Russian budget down 9.8% in Q1 — ministry

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget revenues from the oil and gas sector amounted to 2.64 trillion rubles ($30 bln) in Q1 2025, which is 9.8% lower than in the same period last year. Non-oil and gas revenues of Russia’s federal budget increased by 10.6% in Q1 2025 year-on-year to 6.4 trillion rubles ($75 bln), according to data released on the Finance Ministry’s website.

"Oil and gas revenues amounted to 2.642 trillion rubles, which is lower than in the same period last year (by 9.8% year-on-year) largely as a result of a nonrecurrent receipt of additional payment on mineral extraction tax on oil in February 2024, as well as a decline of the average oil price," the ministry said.

Accumulation of extra oil and gas revenues during periods of favorable price environment and the use of the funds of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) for covering the shortfall in oil and gas revenues in accordance with the fiscal rule’s parameters ensure the immunity of the budget system to fluctuations in the flow of oil and gas revenues, the ministry noted.

"Non-oil and gas revenues of the federal budget amounted to 6.408 trillion rubles (+10.6% year-on-year), having slightly surpassed the planned level, which shapes a stable basis for further outstripping growth of income," the ministry added.