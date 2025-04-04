Installation of reactor vessel at Egypt’s El Dabaa NPP to begin in November 2025

YEKATERINBURG, April 4. /TASS/. The installation of the reactor vessel at the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, being constructed by Rosatom in Egypt, is planned to begin in November of this year, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said.

"We are awaiting a very exciting event, essentially the birth of a nuclear facility - the installation of the reactor vessel in its design position on the first unit. Prior to the arrival of the reactor, it’s still just a construction shell, but with the arrival of such critical nuclear equipment, it begins to take on all the characteristics of a nuclear facility. I believe that in November, in time for Egypt’s Nuclear Industry Workers’ Day, we will begin this very important and significant procedure," he said.

Likhachev added that the construction of all four units of the plant is proceeding in full accordance with the plan and contractual obligations.

The first nuclear power plant in Egypt is being built in the city of El Dabaa in the Matrouh province on the Mediterranean coast. The plant will consist of four power units, each with a capacity of 1,200 MW, equipped with VVER-1200 water-water reactors. This is an evolutionary Generation III+ project that fully meets international safety standards.