MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Avtovaz plans to have sales in January 2025 slightly above last January, President of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov said at a press conference.

"We expect that January 2025 sales will be a bit above sales in January 2024. February sales will be approximately the same," he said.

Lada car sales stood at 20,800 units in January 2024.