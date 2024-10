MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The generation of TGC-1 (part of Gazprom Energoholding), taking into account its subsidiaries, increased by 9.3% in the first 9 months of 2024 to 22.38 bln kWh, the company said in a statement.

At the same time, heat output increased in the reporting period by 7.5% to 17.03 mln Gcal due to climatic factors.

TGC-1 is a leading producer and supplier of electric and thermal energy in the Northwest region of Russia. TGK-1 unites 52 power plants in four Russian regions.