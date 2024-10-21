UAE working on free trade agreement with Eurasian Economic Union — President

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates continues working on a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said during talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"The UAE continues working on preparation of the agreement on the comprehensive economic partnership with the Eurasian Economic Union. It will become a big and important step aimed at strengthening economic ties with countries of the association," the UAE president said.

Negotiations on creation of the free trade zone between the UAE and the EAEU kicked off last March. The parties held a series of consultations during that period. Among other things, the document will regulate liberalization of tariffs, customs and industry cooperation, e-commerce, intellectual property and trade protection measures, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said earlier.