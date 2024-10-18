MOEX, RTS indices fall by 0.26%

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian stock market opened with the MOEX index falling by 0.26%, to 2,756.3 points and the RTS index also lost 0.26% and reached 893.78 points.

At the same time, the yuan fell by 1.6 kopecks at the opening of the trading session on the Moscow Exchange and reached 13.533 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed its decline and amounted to 2,757.46 points (-0.22%), while the RTS index reached 894.15 points (-0.22%). The yuan exchange rate accelerated its decline and amounted to 13.485 rubles (-6.35 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed on the exchange and the National Clearing Center. The Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.