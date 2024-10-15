OPEC+ spare production capacity exceed 5 mbd in September — IEA

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Spare oil production capacity of OPEC+ countries stands at historic highs, having exceeded 5 mln barrels per day (mbd) in September, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its October report.

This concerns all countries of the alliance, excluding Libya, Iran and Russia, the IEA said, adding that OPEC+ nations only had spare production capacity below that level during the pandemic.

Global oil supply fell by 640,000 barrels per day to 102.8 mbd in September, according to the agency.