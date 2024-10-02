OPEC+ may adjust oil overproduction compensation schedule

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries may revise the compensation schedule for insufficiently reduced oil volumes, a source in one of delegations told TASS.

The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee is currently underway.

Iraq, Kazakhstan and Russia are among countries that insufficiently reduced oil production according to OPEC+ agreements. In the meantime, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia has already achieved performance of all commitments in the OPEC+ deal.