MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with a downward trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged down by 3.97% to 2,545.07 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 2.71% to 890.82 points.

The yuan dropped by 0.004% to 12.04 rubles over the day.