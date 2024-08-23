Kavkaz port working to clean up aftermath following Ukrainian attack

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Efforts are ongoing to address the aftermath of a Ukrainian attack on a railway ferry carrying 30 fuel tanks at the Kavkaz seaport, the Russian Transport Ministry's press service told reporters.

A state of emergency has been declared at the port.

"Work is currently ongoing at the seaport to deal with the fallout from the incident. A state of emergency has been introduced at the site," the message reads.

The ministry added that the sea rescue service is working to clean up the fuel that was spilled.

On August 22, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a railway ferry carrying 30 fuel tanks moored in the port of Kavkaz, Temryuksky district head Fyodor Babenkov reported. According to the Krasnodar Region crisis management center, a class 3 fire (a complex fire) broke out. Later the authorities reported that the ferry sank due to the resulting damage. No fire outbreaks occurred in the land area of the port. A floating barrier was installed at the site to prevent the spread of fuel.

The water surface was treated with sorbent. The Krasnodar Region governor reported that 17 people were rescued from the water.

Medical services told TASS that 13 crew members rescued from the ferry were injured. Four of them were hospitalized.