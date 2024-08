MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Moskvich automobile plant forecasts car sales in Russia to be at the level of 1.45 mln automobiles in 2024, plant’s commercial director Maxim Zlatokrylets told reporters at the IMAF forum.

"Forecasts of 1.450 mln cars were highlighted. Probably, it [the market] will be around that. We see that car loan restrictions introduced since July 1 did not have any impact on the sales volume," he said.

The plant is going to sell 27,000 cars in 2024.