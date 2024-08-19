Indicators of Moscow-Baku trade ties are high, but this is not the limit — Putin

BAKU, August 19. /TASS/. Russian-Azerbaijani economic ties are showing good indicators, but there is still room for improvement in this area, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the beginning of talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

"Trade and economic ties are developing successfully. Your visit to Moscow in April this year gave a good impetus to the development of our bilateral ties," Putin told Aliyev.

The Russian President recalled the words of his Azerbaijani counterpart that "a little over $4 billion [in trade turnover] is a good figure." But he also agreed with Aliyev and reiterated that this figure "does not correspond to the potential of our capabilities."

As for areas of cooperation, "we can talk not only about energy, but also about industrial cooperation, about transport, logistics, about light industry," Putin said.

"We have many areas for joint work. More than 1,270 enterprises work with Russian capital. This, of course, is not the limit," Putin added.