Share of national currencies in Russian-Azeri trade over 70% in January-May — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The share of national currencies in mutual settlements between Russia and Azerbaijan exceeded 70% based on the results of January-May 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"In mutual trade, we rely on our national currencies. Their share in the structure of bilateral settlements based on the results of 2023 was 57.8%, based on the results of January-May 2024 it was already 73.1%," Overchuk said as quoted by the press service of the Russian government.

Overchuk chairs the Russian part of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan. At a regular meeting of the commission, he also drew attention to measures aimed at supporting the study of the Russian language in Azerbaijan. "We appreciate Azerbaijan's attitude to the Russian language. Currently, there are more than 600 preschool institutions in the republic where education is carried out in Russian or involves its study, more than 300 general education institutions with instruction in Russian, which in 2023 had 140,000 students."

In addition, according to Overchuk, in the tourism sector, the parties "have launched work in all areas, from digitalization of the industry and establishing local production of equipment needed for tourism, to the development of ski and sea resorts, nature routes."