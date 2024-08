NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/. The trading session on the New York Stock Exchange has opened with a dramatic decline in key indices, according to market data.

The Dow Jones plunged by 1,210.58 points (-3.05%). The S&P 500 lost 195.67 points (-3.66%). The Nasdaq index fell by 4.84%, down 812.22 points.

The Nikkei 225, which is the key index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, fell by 12.4% by the end of the trading session this Monday.