US GDP rises 2.8% year-over-year in Q2

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. The GDP of the United States grew at an annual rate of 2.8% in the Q2 of 2024, the US Department of Commerce reported.

According to preliminary estimates, real GDP grew by 2.8% year-on-year in the Q2 of 2024. In the Q1, GDP growth was 1.4%. Growth in the Q2 mainly reflected an increase in consumer spending, investment in equipment and software, as well as industrial investment, the department said.

The growth rate of the US economy has slowed compared to the end of last year, when it reached 3.4%. In the Q3 of 2023, the country's GDP growth was 4.9%. The decline in the indicator was influenced by a sharp increase in imports.